New mural on Strawberry Way completed by Pittsburgh CAPA students and local artists

New mural on Strawberry Way completed by CAPA students and local artists

New mural on Strawberry Way completed by CAPA students and local artists

New mural on Strawberry Way completed by CAPA students and local artists

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Local high school students in Pittsburgh are leaving their mark.

Over 35 students from Pittsburgh CAPA unveiled a brand new street mural on Wednesday.

Students were able to work with two local artists who helped them shape their creative visions through workshops and gallery visits.

The mural features a rainbow gradient, hence the name 'Rainbow Road.'

The lead artists on the project say the kids really took charge.

For anyone interested in going to see the mural, it's located on Strawberry Way between Smithfield Street and William Penn Place.