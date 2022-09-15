Watch CBS News
Local News

New mural on Strawberry Way completed by Pittsburgh CAPA students and local artists

/ CBS Pittsburgh

New mural on Strawberry Way completed by CAPA students and local artists
New mural on Strawberry Way completed by CAPA students and local artists 00:48

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Local high school students in Pittsburgh are leaving their mark.

Over 35 students from Pittsburgh CAPA unveiled a brand new street mural on Wednesday.

Students were able to work with two local artists who helped them shape their creative visions through workshops and gallery visits.

The mural features a rainbow gradient, hence the name 'Rainbow Road.'

The lead artists on the project say the kids really took charge.

For anyone interested in going to see the mural, it's located on Strawberry Way between Smithfield Street and William Penn Place.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 1:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.