New luxury personal care home coming to Westmoreland County

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Fountains is a luxury senior living facility, and it is the brain child of Indiana County native Marcy Colkitt. The idea for building the Fountains started nearly a decade ago when Colkitt was visiting her father-in-law in assisted local living.

"When I was visiting him, I noticed things that I thought could be done a little better and some things I thought I would do differently if I was running the show," Colkitt said. "And after that I started looking at a lot of different facilities, came up with some ideas and eventually decided to go forward and build our first facility."

That first Fountains facility was in Indiana, Pennsylvania, and it was such a success that another similar facility was opened just a few years later in Dubois.

Colkitt says the key to their success is their personal care.

"Residents in our buildings don't put their names on their clothing because their clothes are always washed separately," said Colkitt. "And at breakfast, we ask them what they want for breakfast, we don't say, 'here's what's for breakfast.' So we try and do things on a different level."

In just a few months, Colkitt and her team will be completing phase one of their newest space in Unity Township, just off Arnold Palmer Drive. This new building will be a 15,000-square-foot facility, with 22 large private rooms. Each room will boast things like high ceilings, individual bathrooms and plenty of natural light.

Phase two is set to be completed next summer and will be another 20-room facility right next-door that will specialize in memory care assisted living.

Colkitt says that a standard room at the new Unity complex will start around $6,000 a month, but that fee will cover all room and board and all the other services they offer.

"I am looking forward to it opening," said Colkitt. "I am looking forward to meeting more people from this area and we already have people contacting us, asking to reserve rooms. So that is really nice and I can't wait."

The Fountains at Latrobe has a website coming soon, but if you would like more information the organization, click here for their Indiana facility.