New legislation aimed at simplifying property assessments process in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Council is taking action when it comes to simplifying the appeals process for property reassessments.

A new bill was introduced Tuesday night by four county council members and it's aimed at helping both property owners and county municipalities at the same time by making an easier property assessment appeal process.

Under the proposed legislation, property owners would have 60 days to appeal decisions made by the county if a reassessment led to a property value change. For municipalities throughout the county, the legislation would give them more time to weigh the impact of reassessments towards their budgets.

For the 2025 tax year, appeals would need to be filed six months earlier than before, by October 1, 2024 rather than March 31, 2025.

The text of the bill specifically cites a March investigation by Lead Investigator Andy Sheehan that shared how commercial property values within the City of Pittsburgh are dramatically falling as a result of appeal verdicts.

Assessment appeals for numerous Downtown office buildings have led to $1.8 million in refund checks being written as falling property values threaten to blow a hole in the city's finances.

While acknowledging steep cuts in revenue, the Gainey administration says it anticipated and budgeted for much of the decrease.

As these assessment appeals and court decisions roll in, Chief Financial Officer Patrick Cornell said the city will make the needed adjustments to reduce spending.

Tonight at 5 p.m., County Council will hold a hearing where the public can comment about the ongoing lawsuit filed by Pittsburgh Public Schools and the aim to have a countywide reassessment, something that hasn't been done since 2012.