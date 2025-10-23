All-purpose arts venue coming to New Kensington

Two businessmen who recently bought an old building in Westmoreland County that once belonged to Alcoa have big plans.

They are transforming the building into an arts and cultural space that they hope will not only foster community but also bring people together.

For Brian DeFelice and Ernesto Camacho Jr., art in local communities is a passion. So, it is no wonder these two are hard at work transforming the 110-year-old building in New Kensington into Aluminum City Arts, an all-purpose arts venue at the former Alcoa recreation center.

"We are looking to have a history center, resident artists, a dance studio," said DeFelice. "And we are hoping to have a theatre, a recording/audio studio."

"And a custom frame shop," added Camacho. "So, anything that is related to arts, for the most part, is what we are hoping for in this new space."

DeFelice and Camacho currently run the Manos Gallery in Tarentum, but they say the art gallery will soon be moved to the new facility.

They added that the Manos Gallery will be the first section of Aluminum City Arts to open to the public while they continue their renovations on the rest of the building.

And while fixing up an old building like this has its challenges, both DeFelice and Camacho say it is worth it to restore such an important space and make it a vital part of New Kensington once again.

"Art is important in a community because art is what brings people together," Camacho said. "It is an opportunity for people to know about each other creatively, whether it is by music, art or by dance or by theatre. But it is a way for us to connect and a way for us to live life and enjoy life."

Even though work is ongoing at the new Aluminum City Arts building, located at 200 Freeport Road, there will be a soft opening for the facility on Nov. 8.