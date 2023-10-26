New Kensington police looking to identify person near scene of deadly shooting

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) -- New Kensington police are investigating a shooting that happened last week, leaving one person dead.

According to the Westmoreland County Office of the District Attorney, just after 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 19, New Kensington Police were called to the 1000 block of Kenneth Avenue for a shooting.

Once on the scene, they found a 31-year-old man, later identified as Troy Vickers Jr., was taken to a Pittsburgh-area hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead on Saturday.

No arrests have been made but New Kensington police are hoping to identify a man who was seen riding a bicycle in the area on the same day.

Surveillance footage of a possible shooting witness Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office

Residents said they're upset to hear about yet another shooting and want to see it come to an end

"It's just crazy. It's just unreal. This place, town used to be a great town to walk down the street with no problems," said a resident named Lisa who didn't want to use her last name.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call either New Kensington Police at 724-339-7533 or Westmoreland County detectives at 724-830-3949.