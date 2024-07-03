New Kensington man charged in deadly 2023 North Braddock pedestrian crash

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Allegheny County police have charged a New Kensington man in connection with a deadly pedestrian crash in North Braddock in November 2023.

A 75-year-old man, later identified as Harry King, was hit near the intersection of Braddock Avenue and O'Connell Boulevard just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 9, 2023.

When medics got to the scene, the King was in critical condition. He died at the hospital.

The driver of the car, later identified as Tyrell Knight, 37, of New Kensington, remained on the scene and was cooperating with police.

Detectives determined Knight was traveling westbound and crossed through the eastbound lane, over a concrete curb, and partially onto a grassy area on the side of the road when the crash occurred, according to a release from Allegheny County police. Witnesses also claimed Knight was driving erratically before the crash.

Detectives learned Knight was operating the vehicle with a suspended license, and a toxicology report showed positive results for cannabinoids and THC.

Knight is facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, and accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed.

Knight was arraigned on Wednesday morning and remains in the Allegheny County Jail.