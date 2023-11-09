75-year-old man struck and killed by vehicle in Pittsburgh-area neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in North Braddock on Thursday morning.

According to Allegheny county police, a 75-year-old man was hit near the intersection of Braddock Avenue and O'Connell Blvd at approximately 8:14 a.m. The car was traveling northbound when it left the roadway and hit the victim.

When medics got to the scene, the man was in critical condition. He died at the hospital.

The driver of the car remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.