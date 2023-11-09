Watch CBS News
Local News

75-year-old man struck and killed by vehicle in Pittsburgh-area neighborhood

By Jonathan Fisher

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in North Braddock on Thursday morning. 

According to Allegheny county police, a 75-year-old man was hit near the intersection of Braddock Avenue and O'Connell Blvd at approximately 8:14 a.m. The car was traveling northbound when it left the roadway and hit the victim. 

When medics got to the scene, the man was in critical condition. He died at the hospital. 

The driver of the car remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.    

Jonathan Fisher

Jon has worked with KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh since October of 2022.

First published on November 9, 2023 / 11:56 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.