New Kensington cat rescue damaged by fire

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
Garrett Behanna

CBS Pittsburgh

A cat rescue in New Kensington was damaged by fire over the weekend.

Frankie's Friends Cat Rescue, located in the 700 block of Fifth Avenue, was damaged after an outdoor pot caught fire on Sunday.

The non-profit took to social media to share that a neighbor saw smoke and flames and rushed to the building to extinguish the fire with a personal fire extinguisher.

Some of you may have heard by now that Frankie’s was on fire. An outdoor pot was on fire and what could have ended so...

Posted by Frankie's Friends Cat Rescue on Sunday, April 20, 2025

The City of New Kensington Fire Department, police officers, and EMS personnel were also called to the scene to provide further support.

The organization added that no animals or people were harmed because of the flames.

