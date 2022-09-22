Community grieves death of Azuree Charles 1 day after boy's father charged with murder

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Community members in New Kensington are remembering 9-year-old Azuree Charles four months after police said his father killed him.

Police arrested and charged Jean Charles on Wednesday with murder in the first degree and criminal homicide. The boy's mother, Luella Elien, was also arrested and charged in connection with a separate incident involving the boy. She faces aggravated assault and child endangerment charges.

(Photo: Provided)

On Thursday, Azuree Charles' neighbors and friends celebrated the start of justice being served. Dozens of balloons were released in his memory.

"He never bothered anybody. He rode his bike. He loved riding his bike. And he loved playing with his sisters," said Osie Taylor, a neighbor.

Taylor told KDKA-TV that he found Azuree's body in May after he went missing. According to paperwork, police said the boy was found covered in dirt and mud and covered with a Styrofoam cooler and old lawn furniture.

"How can you do that to your own kid?" Taylor said.

"That is horrible," said Tasha Williams, a community activist in New Kensington.

Williams planned the balloon release and said the community plans to fight together to get justice for the 9-year-old boy.

"We are going to fight as a community to get justice," Williams said.

Authorities said the investigation isn't over and encourage anyone with information to come forward.

"Anybody involved, anybody that knows anything – if you haven't spoken up, you need to speak up. Even if you think it's not important, it may be important. You might put that one piece to a puzzle that they might be missing," Williams said.