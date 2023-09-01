New Kensington Bridge reopens after weekslong closure

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- The New Kensington Bridge reopened on Friday after a weekslong closure, PennDOT announced on Friday.

Crews closed the bridge, which connects East Deer Township in Allegheny County to New Kensington in Westmoreland County, on July 24 to conduct dam and bearing replacement, latex overlay and paving operations.

PennDOT said 10th Street, which runs under the eastern side of the bridge, is also back open after it closed for bearing replacement and structure painting work.

Steel repairs and painting operations will continue on the bridge with intermittent weekday lane restrictions throughout the rest of the year, PennDOT said. Crews are expected to take a break in the winter.

The $25 million preservation projects on the bridge began in March. Work is expected to be done in the fall of next year.

Built almost 100 years ago, the New Kensington Bridge is the Allegheny River crossing for almost 16,000 drivers every day.