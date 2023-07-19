Weeks-long closure of New Kensington Bridge to start Monday

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A weeks-long closure of the New Kensington Bridge will begin on Monday.

PennDOT said the bridge, which connects East Deer Township in Allegheny County to New Kensington in Westmoreland County, will close at 9 a.m. on July 24 through Sept. 4.

Crews will conduct dam and bearing replacement, latex overlay, paving operations and other work as part of a $24 million preservation project that began in March.

At the same time, 10th Street, which runs under the eastern side of the New Kensington Bridge, will close for bearing replacement and structure painting work.

The detour is posted on PennDOT's website. The sidewalk on the bridge will stay open.

PennDOT is aiming for an overall completion date in the fall of next year.