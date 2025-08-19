New-Kensington Arnold School District installing vape detectors

The New Kensington-Arnold School District is installing vape detectors in its junior and senior high schools.

Though no smoking signs can be found in schools everywhere, catching students who vape can be challenging. Vape detectors, which look like smoke detectors, are already installed in several schools, including Burrell, Highlands, Plum, Riverview and Franklin Regional.

In a statement, Highlands School District told KDKA-TV it's working, saying, "By implementing this proactive measure, we aim to discourage harmful behaviors and ensure that our schools remain focused on student well-being and academic success."

Some disagree.

"I think they're stupid, and I think they're unneeded. I think the money could have been spent on way more better things, different improvements," said Valley High School senior Abby Gorencice.

The school board decided to install the detectors this school year. Gorencice said she isn't keen on the idea, and several teachers and counselors at Valley who didn't want to go on camera said there are a variety of reasons why these detectors aren't welcome.

"I think it was a worthless spend. I think we need A/C. I was just in there, it's hot, I was already sweating when I walked in there. I think we need A/C. I think there's other things that are more important," she said.

The superintendent says they will be installed, echoing other districts already using them, saying it's for the well-being of students.

To get started, the cost is going to be about $12,800, with a yearly maintenance fee of only about $1,700.