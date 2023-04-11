Greensburg hires new police chief after former chief's arrest

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Greensburg police have a new chief after the former chief was arrested on federal drug charges in January.

City council approved Charles Irvin's promotion from detective sergeant on Monday and he was sworn in as chief on Tuesday, the Trib reported.

Irvin, an 18-year veteran of the force, was among three city officers who applied for the role, according to the Trib.

Former Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning was arrested at the end of January for allegedly orchestrating a series of drug deals.

According to court documents by the Department of Justice, Denning was allegedly first involved in having conversations with a confidential informant in 2021. That confidential informant was working with the DEA as part of the investigation.

Paperwork alleges Denning would facilitate getting drugs and connect the informant with them for distribution over a 16-month period. Authorities say some drugs were sourced in California and Arizona and then delivered to the informant through the mail.

Authorities allege Denning worked with at least three sources to distribute drugs, even sending what they called menus, listing products and prices.

Denning was charged with two counts of aiding and abetting the distribution of cocaine, two counts of aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine, one count of aiding and abetting the attempted distribution of methamphetamine and one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs.