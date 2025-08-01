2 more dogs move into Allegheny County Jail after first TAILS training program participant was adopted

Two more dogs have moved into the Allegheny County Jail after the first participant of the TAILS training program found her forever home.

Through the Teaching Animals and Incarcerated Lifelong Skills program, women at the Allegheny County Jail trained Ethel, a 2-year-old, 38-pound mixed-breed dog, to learn basic skills that would increase her adoptability and prepare her for a permanent loving home. Ethel, now named Ellie, was adopted by a local family last month after about a month in the program.

Ethel Photo Credit: Allegheny County Jail

Next up: Niko the husky and Max, a small curly-haired mixed breed.

"Animal Friends is thrilled that we currently have two shelter dogs residing at ACJ," Katie Vecchi, Animal Friends' chief shelter officer, said in a press release. "With the success of Ethel/Ellie, we knew that any dog who was transferred into the program would be shown endless compassion and dedication."

Niko, a stray who arrived at Animal Friends underweight, got to the jail on July 15. He brought plenty of energy, greeting correctional officers in the visitor's lobby with leaps and licks. So far, he's already gained three pounds.

Max showed up shortly after Niko. The county said all the women on the pod fell in love with Max, who couldn't wait to get into the gym and check everything out.

Niko (left) and Max (right) (Photo: Allegheny County)

"The two dogs there now are little more high energy (than Ellie) and need help with their basic manners," said Vecchi. "We are confident that the handlers at ACJ will help to prepare them for their new homes."