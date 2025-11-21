Cranberry Township officially confirms Kenneth Ruckel as new Chief of Police

Starting on December 1, Cranberry Township will officially have a new chief of police.

On Thursday evening, the Cranberry Township Board of Supervisors officially ratified the selection of Kenneth Ruckel to serve as chief, replacing the retiring Kevin Meyer, who had served as chief since 2015.

"We are thankful to Chief Meyer for his service and for leading this Department with professionalism and integrity," said Bruce Hezlep, Board of Supervisors Chairman. "We believe Mr. Ruckel will continue that service while overseeing a Department that will grow and change to meet the community's needs."

Ruckel began his career in law enforcement as a patrol officer in Hanover Township and then went on to the Allegheny County Police Department, where he rose through the ranks, spending time as a detective in the general investigation and homicide units. He then became a sergeant and took on roles as a shift and unit supervisor.

Most recently, Ruckel served as a division commander at the county headquarters.

"As I step into the role of Chief of Police for Cranberry Township, I am reminded of the many individuals who mentored and supported me throughout my career," he said. "From my early days as a patrol officer to my years leading investigations and supervising specialized units, each step has been shaped by leaders who invested in my growth and pushed me to be better. I am equally grateful for the unwavering support of my family, whose steady encouragement has carried me through every challenge and opportunity."

Ruckel is also a United States Air Force Reserve veteran, serving as an air transportation specialist from 1994 until 2002. He also earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from LaRoche College and attended the FBI National Academy.

"Together, we will strengthen a department that already exemplifies professionalism, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to serving our community with honor," he said.