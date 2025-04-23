Suspect wanted in New Castle shooting and standoff taken into custody

A man is now behind bars who New Castle police said shot another man with a rifle on Sunday and then went on the run. Court documents say it started with an argument over mowing the lawn.

Rosa Rector was watching TV with her daughter Easter evening when she saw officers with their rifles drawn across the street from her home.

"I was like, what is that going on out there, Ingrid? Look," Rector said. "We could hear someone on the bullhorn saying, 'come on out.'"

A standoff went on for hours between Butler and Frew Mill after police were initially called to respond to a shooting.

First responders transported Gerry Urry to the hospital after a bullet went through his rear and out of his upper leg and hip area.

Police believed the suspect, 29-year-old Alexander Minnich, was still inside the home, but after multiple calls on the loudspeaker and several shots of tear gas, they went inside and no one was there.

It wasn't until Tuesday evening that Chief David Cumo said they took him into custody.

"He was up the street here from the station by the high school, and had asked a student there to use his cell phone, and the student recognized him and called 911," Cumo said.

Cumo said they caught Minnich after a short chase in a wooded area by the school. He didn't have any weapons on him, but officers found several bullets in his backpack that went with the rifle they believe he used in the shooting. Cumo said Minnich claims he shot Urry in self-defense.

"He's claiming that the victim was charging at him and he was in fear for his life for whatever reason, and fired the rifle several times," Cumo said.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident started when Urry and Minnich got into an argument about Minnich "not cutting the grass," and it escalated with Minnich "breaking cabinets" and threatening to shoot Urry.

KDKA met Urry just as he was released from the hospital on Wednesday. He wasn't ready to talk, but said that Minnich was his best friend's son, who was staying with him.

"Our city's safer now that he's in custody," Cumo said.

Cumo is thankful that Minnich is now off the streets, as is Rector, who remains shaken about the experience in her neighborhood.

"I hope he gets help and realizes what he has done," Rector said.

Minnich remains in Lawrence County jail without bail, awaiting his preliminary hearing on April 30.