CIRT unit, SWAT called to residence after reported shooting in New Castle

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
A CIRT unit has been called to a residence after a reported shooting in New Castle, Lawrence County.

New Castle Police Chief David Cumo says the call came in for a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Butler Avenue in New Castle around 7 p.m. Sunday.

One victim, an unidentified male, was transported from the scene to a hospital in the Youngstown, Ohio, area. Their condition was not immediately made available.

Police believed the suspect was still inside a residence on Butler Avenue as of 8 p.m., and the road remains closed while officers continue to work the scene. SWAT has also been deployed to assist while law enforcement attempts to get the suspect out of the house.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.

