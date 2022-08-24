Watch CBS News
New Castle Police investigating car theft

CBS Pittsburgh

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) - Police are searching for two suspects in a recent car theft. 

The theft took place on Sunday. 

Surveillance video showed two women that are believed to be the suspects. 

New Castle Police are asking anyone who may recognize the two of them to give them a call or leave them a tip on the department's website. 

August 24, 2022

