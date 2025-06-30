New Castle man with cerebral palsy says contractor's unfinished job "ruined" his life

Pennsylvania couple out almost $70K after home contractor doesn't finish the job

Dusty Costa lives each day with cerebral palsy and says it's hard to get around. So he dreamed of a bigger space with simple improvements.

Now he says he's out almost $70,000, left with plumbing hooked up to nothing, sinks sitting on an old dresser and drywall leaning against the wall.

Contractor leaves behind a mess

It's hard to cook with no countertops, and it's hard to walk on a new floor that's already buckling.

"What impact does uneven flooring have on you?" KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller asked Costa.

"I fall more than I can walk," he replied.

Costa prayed an addition and remodel to his home in New Castle would ease his discomfort. Instead, he and his wife Susan now stare at an unfinished bathroom, a master bedroom with things installed too high, too deep or upside down and dry wall in the dining room that's now water damaged after a pipe leaked.

It's just steps away from the kitchen, which is missing countertops with mismatched windows.

"Five used windows and a used door for the shower," Costa said.

He said he didn't ask for used materials.

"We paid, but we didn't know what we were getting. Normally, when you put an addition on your house, you get new stuff," Costa said.

The Costas hired Eaton Home Improvements of Darlington, Pennsylvania, for a project estimated to cost around $60,000. The couple says they ended up paying $66,000 and then in March, all work stopped.

"We told them just not to come back," Susan said.

Couple estimates the repairs will cost thousands

KDKA Investigates called the number listed for Eaton Home Improvements three times until a woman answered the phone who identified herself as the co-owner's sister. She argued the Costas still owed $8,000 more on the job and said her brother-in-law does exceptional work.

KDKA-TV asked for a copy of the Costas' contract, bank deposits or receipts of items purchased. She said she couldn't promise her sister would ever give KDKA-TV those or call back. And she never did.

"These people ruined our lives. I can sit here all day and say that 300 times over. They ruined our lives," Costa said.

They're estimating it'll cost thousands to fix the alleged issues, so they're now fundraising money.

"I've been through enough in my life that I shouldn't have to be dealing with this crap," said Costa.

He's hoping another contractor will see this and help make him feel safe in his home again.

"I mean we're bled dry here, that's why we need some money back or somebody to just come in, a good-hearted individual to say, 'here, let me lend you some help,'" said Costa.

Tips for hiring contractors

KDKA-TV searched the state attorney general's website and did not find any company registered using the name Eaton Home Improvements.

Contractors who do work and charge based off their time and materials need to give consumers a contract. They also need to include an initial cost estimate and a statement that the total cost may not exceed 10% above the initial total cost estimate.

The couple says they never got a contract. They said they learned the hard way to do your research, ask for references, get a signed contract, demand receipts and always check on the progress of the project, even if a contractor blocks it off with a temporary wall.