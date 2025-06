Pennsylvania couple out almost $70K after home contractor doesn't finish the job Dusty Costa lives each day with cerebral palsy and says it's hard to get around. So he dreamed of a bigger space with simple improvements. Now he says he's out almost $70,000, left with plumbing hooked up to nothing, sinks sitting on an old dresser and drywall leaning against the wall. KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller reports.