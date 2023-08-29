New Castle couple sentenced for roles in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A couple from New Castle was sentenced for their roles in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Philip Vogel was sentenced to 30 days in jail and Debra Maimone got two years of probation, CBS affiliate WKBN reported. Both pleaded guilty to theft or embezzlement of government property in June, according to WKBN.

Investigators said they used CCTV to identify Vogel and Maimone allegedly joining a group pushing through law enforcement and forcing their way into the U.S. Capitol during the afternoon of Jan. 6.

(Photo Credit: United States District Court)

Maimone allegedly put a gas mask into Vogel's backpack while in the Capitol. Authorities accused Vogel and Maimone of going through and taking police equipment.

Court documents said a video was posted on Maimone's Parler social media account that showed her inside the Capitol and audio of Vogel saying, "Put your mask on. I don't want them to see you."

The FBI also said a KDKA-TV story helped them identify Vogel. He was interviewed after his boat capsized on the Ohio River, and authorities said they recognized his voice and tattoos.

The pair owned Vera General Contracting and Cleaning Services in Stowe Township when they were arrested. Court documents showed Vogel was the owner and Maimone was the president.