New campus recreation center at Pitt expected to make getting up Cardiac Hill easier

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

New recreation facility expected at Pitt by Fall 2024
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More is being revealed about the future plans for a campus recreation and wellness center at the University of Pittsburgh.

One of the main goals of the facility, which will be located on O'Hara Street is to provide a connection between middle and upper campus.

The building will make getting up what is known as "Cardiac Hill" easier for those with mobility issues.

It's expected to open by the fall of 2024.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 8:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

