New surveillance cameras to be installed at Natrona Community Park

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- There have been a lot of issues over the years at Natrona Community Park, the most recent being last Saturday when a fight escalated here and turned into a stabbing.

Harrison Township Police Chief Brian Turack says they will soon have another policing tool to utilize in the fight to keep this park safe. That tool, new cameras, and a new police surveillance system in the park.

"Having a newer camera system down there will tie into our current system that we use throughout the township," said Turack. "It is going to give our officers the ability to remotely watch the cameras and to review any footage that they need to see, should an incident occur."

Chief Turack also said the cameras will be paid for by a larger state economic development grant he was recently awarded for some $58,000. That grant will also pay for new message boards and speed radar trailers for the roads around the township.

In terms of the park, however, the chief hopes that these new cameras will act as a deterrent for criminals, and also give police eyes on the scene for any situation that may happen.

Kristen Gettens is the librarian at Highlands High School. She helps facilitate a summer reading program at the park and says that having new cameras in this area is a positive for the community.

"Some days, we come here, and there are 60 kids down here, and we want them to be safe," said Gettens. "We want them to be outside having fun. So, the more secure it is, the better."

The police say they hope to have the cameras up and running by the end of the summer.