New bill in Harrisburg could bring harsher penalties to those who abandon boats

New bill in Harrisburg could bring harsher penalties to those who abandon boats

New bill in Harrisburg could bring harsher penalties to those who abandon boats

A bill in Harrisburg is trying to eliminate the issue of abandoned boats.

KDKA-TV has extensively reported on boats being left behind and no one claiming them. Then, after jumping through several hoops, organizations can get them away.

Tied up to guide rails, sinking, and discolored are all signs that one abandoned boat has had better days sitting in the Ohio River and rotting away along Neville Island.

"The rivers lose a lot of value when they fill up with abandoned boats," Three Rivers Waterkeeper Captain Evan Clark said.

Capt. Clark said there are 26 abandoned boats in Allegheny County. He said the current process is time-consuming and expensive. Groups like his must become the new boat owners and then remove it.

"It's a big problem. Everyone around here knows it," Rep. Anita Kulik, District 45 (D) said.

Rep. Kulik introduced a bill that passed the House and is currently in the Senate to tackle this. It would allow municipalities to remove the boats and get restitution from the owners. It would also give definitions to abandoned boats, at-risk boats, and derelict boats.

"What we're trying to do is make it so the owners of these abandoned or derelict boats are held accountable for it," Rep. Kulik said.

The boats pose an environmental challenge as oil and fuel can leak into waterways, with the added danger of breaking loose and being a hazard to anyone on the water.

Water advocates hope this can eliminate what they see as a constant problem.

"It's great. It's going to be great if and when it passes," Capt. Clark said.

Her bill also calls for an increase in penalties. If boats cost over $2,500 to remove, it will be a third-degree misdemeanor. It will remain a summary offense if it's less than $2,500.

There is also a Senate companion bill to help get this into law if Rep. Kulik's bill stalls.