New airline regulations come into effect as fliers take to the skies for the holidays

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The TSA expects a potentially record-breaking holiday travel season. The Tuesday before Thanksgiving will likely be the busiest travel day, which could see around 2.8 million passengers.

This comes as new rules and regulations aim to hold airlines accountable.

Under a new Department of Transportation rule, airlines must give customers automatic refunds.

"I did not know that, but that's cool," said traveler Jasmine Moore.

Moore is returning to Montreal after attending a card tournament and visiting friends in Pittsburgh. She travels three or four times a year.

"If there's a flight that's half booked, I think it'll be better to carry through than rather cheat us out of that."

The new regulation, with several others, went into effect at the end of October.

Flyers are guaranteed an automatic refund, without filing any paperwork if the flight is canceled or there are significant delays.

"Significant changes" to a flight now include a three-hour or longer delay for domestic flights, and at least a six-hour delay on international flights.

If an airline changes a flight's departure or arrival airport or adds a connection, that also counts as a delay.

Some travelers say it may cause airlines to think twice.

"I could see it being a deterrent," another traveler said.

Baggage delays are also covered under the new rule.

Passengers are entitled to a bag fee refund if their luggage is not delivered within 12 hours of a domestic flight arriving at its gate or within 15-30 hours of an international flight arriving.