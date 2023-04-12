New acoustic series coming to Allegheny County parks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new acoustic series in Allegheny County's parks kicks off next week.

The county announced the six-show series on Tuesday, saying it builds on the success of acoustic shows held in the past few years.

"I'm excited to see this series take off. We tried out the idea of an acoustics show in The Cascades and the folks who stopped by really enjoyed it," Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said in a press release. "It's a low-key evening that showcases local talent, some areas of our county parks that folks may not have been to in the past, and also provides an opportunity to explore the park a little more with our park rangers."

The first show is scheduled for April 19 at 7 p.m. at the Round Hill Park's Visitors Center. Folk rock group The Living Street will take the stage, and people can come early for a short trail walk with park rangers starting at 6.

Ekernally Yours food truck will be at every performance except for April 27, when Brew Wagon takes over.

Because the performers aren't covered, the events may be canceled due to weather, so check the county park's Facebook page before going.