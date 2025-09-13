One dead in late-night shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood

A search is underway for a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood on Friday night.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the shooting happened on Neuman Way near Felicia Way just before 10 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a victim who had been shot in the throat. Officers were able to render aid until medics came to the scene, and took him to the hospital in critical condition.

Hours later, the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police have said that they do not have a suspect and no witnesses.

The Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit is investigating.