One dead in late-night shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A search is underway for a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood on Friday night. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the shooting happened on Neuman Way near Felicia Way just before 10 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a victim who had been shot in the throat. Officers were able to render aid until medics came to the scene, and took him to the hospital in critical condition. 

Hours later, the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

Police have said that they do not have a suspect and no witnesses. 

The Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit is investigating. 

