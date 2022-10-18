Nestlé recalls Toll House cookie dough sold nationwide

More than 10,000 air fryers recalled due to fire and burn hazard

Nestlé USA is recalling Toll House cookie dough sold nationwide because the ready-to-bake refrigerated products may contain pieces of white plastic.

The Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filing products were distributed across the U.S. at retailers including Publix and Walmart, the food producer said in a notice posted on Monday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling

The company initiated the recall after hearing from a "small number of consumers" about the issue, it said. No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

The recall involves products with the UPC code: 050000429912 on the back of the packaging.

The dough was produced between June and September, and can be returned to its place of purchase for a replacement or refund, Nestlé said. Consumers with questions can call the company at (800) 681-1676 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Eastern time.