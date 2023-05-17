Watch CBS News
Negotiator helps police disarm knife-wielding man in downtown Pittsburgh

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a tense scene for a couple of hours outside the August Wilson Center downtown on Tuesday night. 

Police were attempting to deal with a man armed with a knife in front of the building. 

The scene played out as police attempted to disarm the man, ultimately calling in a negotiator. 

The negotiator was able to get the man to surrender. 

No one was hurt in the incident. 

First published on May 17, 2023 / 4:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

