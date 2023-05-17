Negotiator helps police disarm knife-wielding man in downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a tense scene for a couple of hours outside the August Wilson Center downtown on Tuesday night.
Police were attempting to deal with a man armed with a knife in front of the building.
The scene played out as police attempted to disarm the man, ultimately calling in a negotiator.
The negotiator was able to get the man to surrender.
No one was hurt in the incident.
