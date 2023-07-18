Nearly $21 million in gambling revenue to fund more than 70 projects in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- More than 70 community projects in Westmoreland County are being funded through gambling revenue.

Nearly $21 million in funding is going to local groups and municipalities.

Money will go towards new equipment for first responders, road resurfacing and bridge repairs, and even playground improvements.

At a press conference on Monday, leaders say that without the funds, some communities would have had to raise taxes or wait years to get these projects underway.

"It's never just nonprofits, legislators, or public or private companies, it's all three working together," said Sean Sullivan, General Manager of the Live! Casino Pittsburgh. "We think this is a wonderful combination and this is proof."

Casino leaders say revenues have grown in the past two years and they hope to help introduce more amenities to communities across Westmoreland County.