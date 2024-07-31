PAC football broadcasts returning to KDKA+ and CBS News Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- College football in the Presidents Athletic Conference is coming back to KDKA+ and CBS News Pittsburgh this fall.

Starting on September 7, KDKA+ will air nine PAC football games and a to-be-determined bowl game with the production of the broadcasts managed by JRM Video Production, for a second straight year.

In addition to airing on KDKA+, the games will also be simulcasted on KDKA.com and the CBS News Pittsburgh streaming service, which can be accessed for free on numerous platforms.

"Football is part of the rich history of Southwestern Pennsylvania," said KDKA-TV president and general manager Chris Cotugno. "Because it is a common thread that connects our communities, it is important that we broadcast local high school and college games every weekend, providing our viewers with an opportunity to see games they might not otherwise have a chance to see."

The games will air most Saturdays from September 7 through November 23 with kickoff times to be determined

The schedule of games to be broadcast is as follows:

9/7 -- Geneva vs. Grove City

9/14 -- Saint Vincent vs. Allegheny

9/21 -- Thiel vs. Geneva

9/28 -- Carnegie Mellon vs. W&J

10/12 -- Carnegie Mellon vs. Grove City

10/19 -- Grove City vs. W&J

10/26 -- Waynesburg vs. Allegheny

11/9 -- Westminster vs. Geneva

11/16 -- W&J vs. Allegheny

11/23 -- TBD bowl game

Play-by-play announcers, color commentators, and sideline reporters from the broadcasts have yet to be announced.