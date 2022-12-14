Natrona Heights community steps up to help Toys for Tots after Grinch tries to steal Christmas

Community rallies together to help local Toys For Tots after bike theft

NATRONA HEIGHTS (KDKA) - Toys for Tots in Natrona Heights was hit by a Grinch who stole bicycles from their distribution center this past weekend.

The bikes were stolen on Sunday night, but since then, the community has stepped up in a big way.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Toys for Tots is known for giving awesome gifts to families and children in need, but this year the holiday was almost ruined for local families.

After a long day of giving toys away on Sunday, the distribution center was broken in to by a thief who ultimately stole 20 bikes.

When volunteers arrived on Monday morning, they were shocked by the Christmas caper, but quickly put the word out to the community. Since then, bikes for all ages have been pouring into the center, along with toys of all shapes and sizes.

Andy Burch, of the Allegheny Valley Marine Corps. League, is one of the long-time volunteers at the center and he said he's been overwhelmed by the support they've received over the past 48 hours.

"Good triumphs," he said. "I mean, karma is going to get whoever those rascals were that did that, but we are just so blessed and fortunate. All the people here, all the businesses, all the individuals, all the members, all across our area support us and are just so generous with their donations."

The outpouring of generosity has been amazing and if you want to get involved - you can!

You can take donations locally to 838 Pittsburgh Street, Springdale, Pa., 15155, or you can make donations online at this link.