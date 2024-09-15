National Ovarian Cancer Coalition Great Lakes chapter hosts 24th Together in TEAL event

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition Great Lakes chapter held its biggest fundraiser of the year on Sunday.

This year's Together in Teal walk raised over $120,000 for people suffering from the disease and research for treatment.

This is the 24th year of the walk, and hundreds of people came together, united in their goal to end ovarian cancer.

Jeff Mazur wears his mother's legacy on his chest with a pin.

"She was at the first NOCC walk in Pittsburgh, which was in 2001," he said. "She passed away a week after the second one."

His family created Agnes's Angels in her memory.

"It's made myself and all of our family focused on anything we can do to help families dealing with the same thing," Mazur said.

So many have heard or know someone who has listened to those difficult words, "You have ovarian cancer."

"While those four words are devastating, they also have the power to unite us like here today," Celina Pompeani Matheson, the event emcee and Pittsburgh Today Live Reporter said.

There was unity in the power of people and the touches of teal.

"We always say that the teal ribbon is what wraps around all of us and connects us," Kellie Kaminski-Johnson, NOCC Great Lakes Regional Manager, said.

There are many survivors.

"They've battled the beast and come out on the other side," Kaminski-Johnson said. "So, they come here to celebrate."

And those whom they have lost.

"They come here to remember. They come here to honor their loved ones," Kaminski-Johnson said.

Kaminski-Johnson's motivation is, in part, due to her grandmother, who had ovarian cancer.

Organizing this every year is, in a way, honoring her courage.

"She always talked about her cancer journey when we were growing up, and she is what I think of when I think of a strong woman facing that journey."

Each handprint from over the years represents a survivor, a battle-tested person who slays the beast.

The people who are here instead of those they lost, like Mazur, continue that pursuit with progress.

"The treatments that are available now were not available to my mom 24 years ago," he said.

And with every dollar and every step, they won't back down, hoping to defeat this horrible disease.

Fundraising for Sunday's walk will continue until Oct. 14. This link will lead you to the NOCC website, where you can make a donation until then.