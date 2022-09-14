Watch CBS News
National Labor Relations Board hits Starbucks with complaint over 'union busting' in Pittsburgh

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The National Labor Relations Board has hit Starbucks with an unfair labor practice complaint over its actions in Pittsburgh stores.

The complaint relates to the company's alleged treatment of workers who unionized four Pittsburgh stores.

The board found that management intimidated workers and attempted 'union busting.'

Representatives of the Starbucks Union, 'Workers United,' say some Pittsburgh employees were fired because of union activities, which would violate federal law.

First published on September 14, 2022 / 1:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

