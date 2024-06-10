National Aviary in Pittsburgh welcomes hooded vulture chick

By: KDKA-TV's Haley Jacobs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Aviary announced the birth of the hooded vulture chick on Monday.

The hooded vulture chick is the first to hatch at the National Aviary, and the species was recently listed as critically endangered. Hatched on April 20 to Ralf and Opal, the chick will be nurtured in a specially designed, naturalistic behind-the-scenes habitat, the aviary says.

While the hooded vulture chick remains out of sight for now, guests can still enjoy the company of the endangered African penguins, recently named Dave and Rita Mae, as they join the colony.

Additionally, the two peregrine falcons fledged the nest at the University of Pittsburgh's Cathedral of Learning in recent weeks. They will be in their parent's territory for the next six weeks, the aviary says.

There's plenty of young life to be seen for visitors to the National Aviary.