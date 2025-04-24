Feeling the rhythm and feeling the rhyme, how music can help you be more productive

When you've got to get something done, whether it's a workout, homework, or housework, do you get a boost from listening to music?

There is power in music, and it comes in many forms; it can be there for more than just your ears, and you control the benefits. Nowadays, headphones and AirPods have become almost as commonplace as air, and there is good reason for us to dive into the tunes.

"You know the old saying is, 'Music calms the savage beast,' and that's actually true," said Dr. Rueben Brock, a clinical psychologist.

It goes much deeper, and Dr. Brock said music can be a teammate in the tasks of life.

"Music can certainly be helpful in engaging parts of our brain and getting us into tasks," he said. "If you're listening to the right kinds of music."

That's because music impacts very widely - for instance, if you need to focus, Dr. Brock said that music doesn't necessarily need lyrics.

"That is kind of readily able to go into the background of my ears and my brain so that my brain is able to do other things," he explained.

Now, add lyrics, and your brain hears them.

"In your conscious mind, it is the background, but believe it or not, it's doing something to your brain, whether you realize it or not," Dr. Brock said.

He also said that, chosen wisely, music can magnify your productivity. There's a way to use music to your advantage, because while we hear music through our ears, we also feel it. That feeling can bring a sense of comfort and calm, or it can be energizing as we work out.

"We do that because music can excite us," Dr. Brock said. "You could use that same music when you're cleaning the kitchen, and it will pump you up and keep you moving."

"Your connection to the music is going to be very different than somebody else's," he continued. "The thing that brings you comfort and joy could be offensive to somebody else."

So, those headphones and AirPods that have become so commonplace, that's the reason.

However, don't judge. When you roll up next to someone on the road and whether you hear Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, or Disney tunes, it's all in the ears and the soul of the listener.

As long as it's the right music for the right person, it can enhance your productivity and your learning. When it's right, you can feel it.

Finally, be careful about what music you have on when you sleep. Soft, soothing music may help, while songs with lyrics can stimulate your brain, even when you're sleeping, and that could lead to less restful sleep.