Murrysville Community Library launches new initiative as it undergoes renovation

From new books to old books, audiobooks, and DVDs, the Murrysville Community Library wants to lend it all out, and for these books and media to stay away from the building, at least for a while.

"The rest of this week, we are doing a check-out campaign called 'Lighten the Shelves,'" said Kat Neidig, the director of Murrysville Community Library. "And we are encouraging all community members to stop into the library and check out as many items as they can carry for adult and teen materials."

The reason the library is trying to lighten its shelves is that they are about to undergo a massive renovation, and the less weight on the shelving units, the better for their contractors, who will be moving things around.

"This renovation is going to be for the adult and teen room," Neidig said. "And it is really going to be focused on increasing access to our broadband services, which means internet and computers, and things like that. So, we are basically updating our space so that it will draw people in to use our services more."

The library is home to around 70,000 books and various other media. Despite the renovation over the next few months, the library will operate on a normal schedule throughout construction.

This is the first renovation the building has undergone since 2013, and it is being financed in part by a grant from the United States Department of the Treasury under the administration of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's Broadband Development Authority.

Neidig says that books checked out from the construction zone can remain checked out until Monday, March 2, and that anyone checking out books in the next few days will receive a fun bonus.

"We will be giving everyone a free Murrysville Community Library tote bag to carry those (books) home, while supplies last," Neidig said.

Construction is slated to be completed in late February. Once finished, the Murrysville Community Library is looking to have a grand reveal of the new space sometime in March 2026.