Munhall native Gabby Barrett pregnant with third child

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) —  Country music star Gabby Barrett is pregnant. 

The 23-year-old Munhall native announced Wednesday in an Instagram post that she is expecting her third child with her husband, Cade Foehner. In the post, Barrett said "SWIPE for a surprise #livingthedream."

Barrett and Foehner have two children together: Augustine Boone and Baylah May. 

The couple met while competing on the 16th season of "American Idol." They married in Texas in October of 2019.

First published on August 30, 2023 / 7:55 PM

