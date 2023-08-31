Munhall native Gabby Barrett pregnant with third child

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Country music star Gabby Barrett is pregnant.

The 23-year-old Munhall native announced Wednesday in an Instagram post that she is expecting her third child with her husband, Cade Foehner. In the post, Barrett said "SWIPE for a surprise #livingthedream."

Barrett and Foehner have two children together: Augustine Boone and Baylah May.

The couple met while competing on the 16th season of "American Idol." They married in Texas in October of 2019.