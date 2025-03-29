Mumford & Sons bringing 2025 tour to PPG Paints Arena

Grammy Award-winning British folk rockers Mumford & Sons are embarking on a 2025 North American tour and coming to Pittsburgh later this year.

Coinciding with the recent release of their fifth studio album, "Rushmere," the London-based band will take the stage at PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 19, 2025.

"Rushmere is the spot where Mumford & Sons first met in Wimbledon. And 'Rushmere' is the beginning for Mumford & Sons' next phase, and it follows an intense period of creativity for the trio," said an accompanying Live Nation press release. "During a particularly prolific run of recent songwriting inspiration, it's led them back to the magic of where it all started for them in a leafy suburb of London."

Supporting acts include Japanese Breakfast, Gregory Alan Isakov, Michael Kiwanuka, Sierra Ferrell, Gigi Perez, Margo Price, Lucius, Madison Cunningham, Good Neighbours, and Divorce.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 4. More information can be found here.