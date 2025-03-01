2 adults, 2 children hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Ross Township

Two adults and two children were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Ross Township on Saturday evening.

According to Deputy Chief Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Township Police Department, police and EMS personnel responded to a three-car collision after one vehicle traveling north on McKnight Road allegedly made a U-turn at McIntyre Road to get to the GetGo gas station.

The vehicle attempting to turn ended up rolling over with a man, a woman, and two grandchildren inside the car at the time of the accident.

The woman was taken to Allegheny General Hospital to treat her pain while the two children were taken to Children's Hospital for evaluation.

Another, unidentified person from the incident was later transported for knee pain.