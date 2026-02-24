Snowy roads cause 3-vehicle collision in Butler County

Slick and snowy roads caused three vehicles to collide on Tuesday morning in Butler County, with one rolling several times before finally stopping. The collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. along McFann Road and Pittsburgh Road.

Those who work inside Lezzer Lumber had a front-row seat to the aftermath.

Employee Curtis Wallace described the scene. He said he "heard a loud crash outside like a pop."

When the cars crashed, Wallace said he reacted on instinct.

"(I) looked out the window. There was a van tumbling on its side up against the building," Wallace said.

He ran outside to find a woman trapped in that van.

"She was pinned inside the car. The windshield was popped off, so I removed the windshield to gain access to her," said Wallace.

Removing the windshield let him pull her out to safety, out of concern that the car could catch on fire with a damaged gas meter blowing nearby.

Wallace's store manager, Norm, was outside with Wallace after the crash.

"He still has a headache from the gas. He was right on it, kind of helping to direct traffic," Wallace said of Norm.

Wallace said people in the other two cars appeared to be OK.

"The two people in the accident up the road, they were able to walk down," Wallace said.

It turns out, this wasn't the first time Wallace has responded to help others hurt in a crash along Route 8.

"This is a dangerous road. It happens frequently," Wallace said.

He shared a story from when he responded to another incident.

"It was a fatality about 10 years ago, right up on top of the hill. I was first on that scene, and this [previous crash] didn't work out as well as this one."

Employees inside the store told KDKA-TV that in December, a truck crashed into their store.

Still, Wallace said it's just a busy road, and there's not much that can be done to change it. In the meantime, he'll keep helping others as much as he can.

"You didn't think twice about your own safety. It sounds like you just jumped in there?" KDKA-TV's Megan Shinn asked Wallace.

"No, not really. I was more concerned for her," Wallace responded.