3 shot, including 2 juveniles, in Mt. Oliver

/ CBS Pittsburgh

3 shot in Mt. Oliver
3 shot in Mt. Oliver 00:19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were injured in a shooting in Mt. Oliver.

The shooting happened Tuesday around 9 p.m. at Nicholas and Jacob streets. Allegheny County police said one adult man and 2 juveniles were shot.

The adult man is in critical condition, one juvenile is in critical condition and the other juvenile is in stable condition.

Police are investigating. It is not known if there are any suspects or arrests. 

First published on July 25, 2023 / 10:54 PM

