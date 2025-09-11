Suspect from 2020 deadly home invasion in Mt. Oliver arrested in Georgia

A man wanted in connection with a deadly home invasion in Mt. Oliver in 2020 was arrested Wednesday in Georgia.

Allegheny County Police said that David Barlow, 28, who was wanted for shooting and killing a man during a home invasion in 2020 was arrested without incident.

Barlow was wanted on homicide, robbery, burglary, and reckless endangerment charges after police said he was responsible for shooting and killing Damon Lincoln, 24, after allegedly breaking into a home along Anthony Street and shooting Lincoln in the back.

One person was killed in a home invasion in December 2020 at a home along Anthony Street in Mt. Oliver. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Police said that Barlow was taken into custody with the assistance of the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, and the Butts County Sheriff's Office.

It's unclear how quickly Barlow may be extradited back to Allegheny County or when he may face a judge related to the charges he's facing.