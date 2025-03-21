Pair of Mt. Lebanon brothers go head-to-head, make history at NCAA D1 Wrestling Championships

A pair of brothers from Mt. Lebanon made history on Thursday night when they went head-to-head at the NCAA D1 Wrestling Championships in Philadelphia, the first time in tournament history.

Mac Stout and Luke Stout squared off during the second round of the NCAA Division 1 Wrestling Championships at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Stout brothers ❤️



(6) Mac Stout of @Pitt_WRES and (11) Luke Stout of @tigerwrestling became the first meeting between brothers in the history of the Division I tournament. #NCAAWrestling x 🎥 ESPN/ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/cQTocPoder — NCAA Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) March 21, 2025

Luke, a senior from Princeton (No. 11 seed) and Mac, a redshirt sophomore from Pitt (No. 6 seed), both wrestle in the 197-lb weight class. They were the first set of brothers to ever face one another at the NCAA D1 championships, which date back to the late 1920s.

A t-shirt made for family members to wear shows childhood photos of Mac Stout and Luke Stout, two college wrestlers from Mt. Lebanon who went head-to-head at the NCAA D1 Wrestling Championships on Thursday night. Kendall Donati

Both Luke and Mac won their first-round matchups on Thursday morning, setting up the brother-on-brother match that made history. The younger brother was victorious as Mac won by a 4-2 decision.

The two brothers hugged at the center of the mat after the match.

After the match, in an interview shared by FloWrestling, Mac said it was tough to face off with his own sibling.

"It stinks," Mac said. "I wish I never had to wrestle my brother, but I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for him, you know. I finally got one back after all those years he was shoving my head in the mat. It sucks. I wish I never had to wrestle him.

Luke Stout and Mac Stout, brothers from Mt. Lebanon, made history on Thursday night when they wrestled head-to-head at the NCAA Division 1 Championships at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Rhett Hoy Photography

Mac said he's confident that he and his brother will join one another on the podium when the tournament comes to an end later this weekend.

"He's my best friend, I talk to him everyday," Mac said. "I knew that regardless of the outcome, we would still be best friends after the match."

After beating his older brother, Mac now heads into the quarterfinals of the tournament and will square off with undefeated AJ Ferrari, the No. 2 seed from CSU Bakersfield on Friday morning.

Luke will compete in the losers' bracket with a chance to wrestle his way back to a 3rd through 7th place finish.