Mt. Lebanon community encouraged to put up Christmas lights early to honor 3 killed in murder-suicide

The Mt. Lebanon community remains in mourning after the sudden deaths of two children and their father in a murder-suicide.

Loved ones, friends, and strangers are doing what they can to show their support for the children's mother. At Carla Shinners' home, bright lights twinkle from trees in a display honoring the young lives cut short.

"It's heartbreaking and devastating," Shinners said.

Authorities said 42-year-old Patrick Lynch, 8-year-old James Lynch and 6-year-old Caroline Lynch died in a murder-suicide on Tuesday in the township. Days later, the tight-knit community came together as the children's mother, Anna, asked people to put up their Christmas decorations early.

"Christmas lights bring joy to people. It lights things up," Shinners said.

It was an easy decision for Shinners, who hung strands of light with custom colors. She chose white for purity, gold or eternal life, and purple for dignity.

"It's a call to action, something you can do, something in a time where you feel hopeless and/or helpless, everybody can do a little bit of something," Shinners said.

Kristen Palumbo felt the same way, taking out her globe lights and decorating the tree in her front yard.

"Putting the lights up feels like we're doing something to help," Palumbo said.

Now they're just waiting for their neighbors to join them.

"I hope it just brings some peace to the family. To be honest, just makes them feel like everyone's trying to help them, that they're not alone," Palumbo said.

They're shining a light all around in a dark time.

"I just wish that these lights and everything can bring a little glimmer of hope," Shinners said.

On top of putting up lights, if you would like to share a message with the family, you can do so at the main office at Markham or Washington elementary schools.