3 dead in Mt. Lebanon, prompting massive police presence near municipal building

Three people were found dead in Mt. Lebanon, prompting a massive police response near the municipal building, township officials said.

The three people were found dead on Tuesday evening, according to Laura Pace Lilley, the public information officer for Mt. Lebanon. Mt. Lebanon Police Chief Jason Haberman said police are "not treating this as an accident," but he declined to share specifics about what happened. It was not immediately known who the victims were.

There is a large police presence near the parking garage on Washington Road next to the municipal building. In a Facebook post, the Mt. Lebanon Police Department said there is an "ongoing police situation" near the municipal building, and there is no threat to the public. The call came in around 4:30 p.m.

Three people were found dead in Mt. Lebanon, prompting a massive police response near the municipal building, authorities said. (Photo KDKA)

"We will release more details when we have them," Mt. Lebanon police said in the post.

Mt. Lebanon is about 5 miles south of Pittsburgh.