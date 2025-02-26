Mt. Lebanon ranked America's 3rd most popular neighborhood by Realtor.com

Mt. Lebanon has been ranked one of the most popular neighborhoods in America by Realtor.com.

Economists at Realtor.com said they identified the 10 most popular neighborhoods in the nation by determining how many views each listing got in January compared with the typical U.S. home.

Realtor.com says Mt. Lebanon is the third most in-demand neighborhood. Listings in Lebo received just over three times the number of views as the average home. The median list price in Mt. Lebanon last month was $383,725, compared to the national median of a little over $400,000.

The website notes Mt. Lebanon's "high-quality schools, walkable streets, and charming homes." It's also not too far from Pittsburgh.

Woodmont in Milford, Connecticut, snagged the top spot and Beverly Crest in the Santa Monica Mountains of California ranked No. 2.

"The more affordable neighborhoods near the top of the list likely draw buyer attention for their low home prices and considerable bang for your buck," Realtor.com senior economic research analyst Hannah Jones said.

Jones also said that many of the most popular neighborhoods are in the South, which is an area that has relatively high inventory levels and easing home price growth.