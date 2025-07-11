Mt. Lebanon Dermatology provides free screenings for local firefighters, "Always there when we need them."

On Friday, Mt. Lebanon Dermatology partnered up with its next-door neighbors, the fire department, to bring attention to a health risk that is often overlooked in the lives of first responders.

For firefighters they actually have an elevated risk of skin cancer, but it's often in the backs of their minds when they are out saving lives. Early detection, however, can save their lives, and that was the goal on Friday morning.

You would think with the hats, the gear, and all the equipment, it would be enough to keep them protected, but the dangers still seep through.

"Over the past 30 years, skin cancers for firefighters have risen about 21%, so I thought it was a great opportunity to keep my firefighters safe," said Mt. Lebanon Fire Chief Kurt Christofel.

"First responders are always there when we need them, so we thought we could give something back," added Dr. Jeremy Udkoff of Mt. Lebanon Dermatology.

Sometimes, giving back starts with a quick skin check.

"If we see a spot that is concerning on the skin, we have multiple ways of investigating that," Dr. Udkoff said. "I have what is called a dramtiscope, which is a polarized light device that can identify what is cancerous and what is not."

For those who are facing the heat, why is the chance of skin cancer increased?

"Years ago, everything was made of natural materials, cotton, wool, and wood, but now with overstuffed chairs and couches, everything is made of plastics and synthetics, which have much higher rates of carcinogens in them," Chief Christofel explained.

It's not just firefighters who should be paying attention, Dr. Udkoff said, it's everyone.

"If you have light skin in general, higher-risk populations, lots of sun exposure, or if you don't wear sunscreen, those are populations who can really benefit from an angle of screening," he said.