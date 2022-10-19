Watch CBS News
3 in stable condition after shooting in Mount Oliver

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people are in stable condition Tuesday after a shooting in Mount Oliver.

Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Mount Oliver on Oct. 18, 2022. KDKA

Police responded to the area of Louisa Way for a ShotSpotter alert around 10 p.m., Pittsburgh Public Safety said. Officials found a man near Brownsville Road and Laughlin Avenue who was shot in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital.

Later, two other gunshot victims were self-transported to a local hospital. All three are in stable condition at last check, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. 

No one is in custody at this time. Police are investigating.

