3 in stable condition after shooting in Mount Oliver
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people are in stable condition Tuesday after a shooting in Mount Oliver.
Police responded to the area of Louisa Way for a ShotSpotter alert around 10 p.m., Pittsburgh Public Safety said. Officials found a man near Brownsville Road and Laughlin Avenue who was shot in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital.
Later, two other gunshot victims were self-transported to a local hospital. All three are in stable condition at last check, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.
No one is in custody at this time. Police are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.