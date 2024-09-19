Mid-Atlantic Mothers' Milk Bank looking to raise $8 million for new space amid increased demand

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Research shows how critical breast milk is for newborn babies, but when a new mom cannot supply their own, donor milk can be lifesaving. The need is only growing, forcing the Mid-Atlantic Mothers' Milk Bank to move to a larger space and raise $8 million.

Hannah O'Neill could not imagine what she would have done without donated milk when she had her daughter.

"The peace of mind that gave us during the most stressful time of our lives, I can't overstate," O'Neill said. "She was not able to breathe on her own at first, so she had a feeding tube, and I didn't have a supply yet, so we really didn't have a way to feed her."

O'Neill said it was an amazing gift when she learned of the Mid-Atlantic Mothers' Milk Bank.

"For those first few days, it allowed her to get the nutrition she needed, allowed her to build her strength, while I could build my own supply," O'Neill said.

The bank in the Strip District is a place where infants in the area have access to a safe, ethically sourced supply of donor milk if their own mother's milk is not available. It opened in 2016, and currently distributes more than 30,000 ounces of milk each month, serving more than 55 hospitals, including NICUs, and many outpatients.

Denise O'Connor is the executive director.

"In just eight short years, this little milk bank has transformed NICU nutritional care across Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and surrounding areas," O'Connor said.

Through the years, demand has spiked, and only continues to rise, so much so that the bank has outgrown its 5,000-square-foot lab space and is now moving to a larger spot off Lincoln Avenue in Bellevue.

To help, the organization announced an $8-million-dollar campaign, and so far has raised more than $5 million.

Dr. Jennifer Zarit is the bank's new medical director.

"Mom's milk, their own mom's milk is always the best, but when that's not available, having donor milk is essential. It truly is life or death for some of our medically fragile babies," Zarit said.

For O'Neill, it made all the difference, that when she was able to, she donated milk herself, and she hopes others can benefit just like her daughter did.

"Even though I couldn't donate a huge amount, they made me feel really valued and continue to do so," O'Neill said.

The bank is expected to open in late 2025, early 2026, and will become one of the largest milk banks in the country.